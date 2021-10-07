Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes Firstborn With Beau Kristopher Brock; See Pics

The Hills: New Beginnings fame Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock recently welcomed their firstborn together. Taking to her Instagram account today, the star announced that the couple welcomed their son, Rowan Carter Brock at 2:53 a.m. on September 30.

The news comes months after Kaitlynn Carter announced her pregnancy in June, by sharing a photo with Kristopher Brock as she cradled her baby bump. Kaitlynn also uploaded a photo of the mother-son duo and referred to Rowan as 'our chunky little guy'. The duo has been dating since May 2020, after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 7, Kaitlynn uploaded a photo of herself and the newborn, with the latter tucked in her arms as she clicked a selfie. For the caption, she wrote," our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love" and added heart emojis. Take a look -

Her first pregnancy revelation came in June 2021, when she uploaded a shadow silhouette photo alongside Brock, in which she could be seen caressing her baby bump. Kaitlynn posted the picture with a black heart emoji in the caption.

Apart from their newborn, Carter is also the mother of a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship. Speaking about her pregnancy and relationship with Brock on the HillsCast podcast, she revealed that the duo had started building on the premise of a family 'very early on in their romance'. Adding to it, she explained how it was really important for her to find someone who had the 'same goals' and 'wanted the same things in life'.

In an interview with E! last year, she also revealed that her relationship with Brock, who is a fashion designer having a clothing label by the name of Brock Collection, is going 'chill, easy' and 'really well'. Carter has also briefly dated pop star Milley Cyrus, apart from being married to Brody Jenner for nearly a year. They parted ways in 2019.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @kaitlynn)