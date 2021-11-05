After coming out as gay in his book, American-Indian actor Kal Penn revealed he is engaged to his long-time boyfriend Josh Hall. The actor has been dating him for the past 11 years. While he must be in the middle of planning his own wedding and shooting for his next project, the Designated Survivor has almost finalised who would officiate the ceremony, and it is none other than American rapper Cardi B.

All this planning was done on the social media handle Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Kal Penn mentioned how he had a dream about Cardi B officiating his and Josh Hall's wedding after seeing her on a flight. The actor wrote, "Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane, and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands." The Tweet caught the attention of the Grammy-winning musician herself. Cardi B's reply to Penn's tweet amazed the House actor.

Cardi B offered to officiate the wedding and also revealed she is already licensed to do so. She wrote, "First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know." Thrilled Penn further replied, "You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s**t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!"

Kal Penn's wedding plans

Among all his revelations in his book, Kal Penn's engagement came out as a piece of exciting news for his fans. While the actor is busy with the tour of his new memoir and also shooting for his next horror film Something's Wrong With Rose, the actor has been planning his wedding with his long time beau.

However, he and his fiance are not yet on the same page about how grand they want their wedding. In a chat with People, Penn revealed he and his fiance are very "understated" about the pomp and circumstance of the wedding as the pandemic put a halt to several wedding conversations. But their biggest disagreement is whether they should go for a huge wedding or a small one. The actor revealed he wants a big fat Indian wedding, while his fiance, who hates attention, wishes to have a small ceremony with their families. Therefore, the actor and his fiance have to meet halfway in the middle.

Image: AP