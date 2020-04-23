Kaley Cuoco In Harley Quinn Helping Mr Freeze, Next Ep All About Apocalyptic Wasteland

After a successful run of Harley Quinn animated version in season one, makers have marked the release of a new season’s release with the promo. The anti-hero story with Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn’s season one was loved by fans. After Harley Quinn had to side with Penguin and Riddler in the latest promo, she will come across Mr Freeze. Then show is reportedly releasing in May in DC Universe service and is all about Harley Quinn in an apocalyptic wasteland.

Apocalyptic wasteland, guns and punches in Harley Quinn’s upcoming episodes of season two

In the voice of Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn is excited about no being in charge of an apocalyptic wasteland. The next scene is Mr Clayface dowing some opponents. As seen in the last season, the City of Gotham has changed into several territories. Harley Quinn along with her best friend and biochemical engineer, Poison Ivy, will try to find a solution for the virus taking on the city. The promo also suggests that Dr Will having greater investments and screen time in the show.

Watch the new promo of Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn shared by the makers on YouTube

Mr Clayface is a character who transforms into a woman and has fallen for a man named Chad. As per reports, Mr Clayface is queer and the serious involvement of one the lead character in the storyline and also establishing him as queer was appreciated by the LGBTQ community. The anti-hero story will also follow the rise and fall of Harley Quinn after she leaves her ex-boyfriend, the Joker. Furthermore, the series will also witness stellar scenes and action in season two.

The show might have another run according to writer Justin Halpern. The makers at DC Universe are also looking at possible set-up for the next season. The season two results will be the benchmark for season three.

