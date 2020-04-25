Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Husband Moving Out & Leaving Her After Lockdown Ends

Kaley Cuoco had managed to make it to headlines for her remarkable and funny talk show appearances with the popular star, Conan O'Brien. During her appearance on the popular talk show, Kaley Cuco revealed that she's living with her husband, Karl Cook. She managed to be on the show through a video call because of the strict lockdown. She also spoke about how the two are coping with the whole idea of social distancing. Kaley said that they just officially moved in together after four years of being in a committed relationship. Read more to know what Kaley Cuco had to say.

Kaley Cuoco on living with her husband

When asked about how she was coping up with moving in with her husband, she revealed that “it's worked great for us." She also says that everyone has a million opinions about what others do. She revealed that a number of people were shocked that the two didn't live together. When asked if the two were planning to stay together after the lockdown, Kaley Cuoco jokingly said that Karl is going to be “out” and “this is just for the quarantine”.

Kaley Cuoco news

On the professional end, Kaley Cuoco is prepping up for her upcoming television series, The Flight Attendant. The series is based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel that goes by the same name, The Flight Attendant. The show is going to be available on the popular internet streaming platform, HBO Max. The show also stars popular faces like Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Rosie Perez and Zosia Mamet in prominent roles.

