Kaley Cuoco Says She Wants 'FRIENDS-Style Reunion' For TBBT; Hints At Flight Attendant 2

Kaley Cuoco, one of the prolific American actors who garnered tons of appreciation for her role in the popular show, The Big Bang Theory, recently poured her heart out and revealed how she wanted to have a FRIENDS-style reunion for her show as well. As the actor has been essaying the lead role in the American comedy-drama, The Flight Attendant, she also spilled the beans about the new season of the show.

Kaley Cuoco on whether there will be The Flight Attendant 2

According to the reports by Variety, as Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant was recently nominated for outstanding comedy at the Emmys, she spoke about her first experience as an executive producer and stated, “We obviously premiered during a terrible time, during COVID. We premiered on Thanksgiving, and I think it was perfect, because people were obviously at home, possibly a little drunk, a little full, laying with their families most likely on the couch. And I’m like, this is going to be perfect. People will turn this on escape from what’s happening, and dive into this cat and mouse, really interesting. Great music. It’s visually cool. I think it was the right time for something like this. And it was fun. Yes, it was dark, we have moments but it’s a really fun show.”.

As Kaley Cuoco is a huge Friends’ fan and recently watched the Friends Reunion, she stated that she couldn’t help but think that even the TBBT cast might do something in a few years.

Kaley Cuoco further spoke about Cassie Bowdon, the character she plays in the show who winds up spending a night with a man she met on a plane. She stated, “I loved Cassie and I thought, OK, we have to find a way to make audiences think this is a total blast with some darkness with some heightened comedy. And finding that tone was pretty much impossible. We talked about tone so much over the course of this show. I never want to use the word ‘tone’ again.”.

The Big Bang Theory actor further talked about The Flight Attendant season 2 and revealed how the scripts were good and added details about her character, Cassie, stating, “She definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was. And I think that’s what she’s going to struggle with the most. ‘Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?’ And then still trying to have her job. And she’s also a CIA asset, which is a very small job. This is not some sort of agent. She is a teeny tiny asset. But she seems to get confused as to what is needed from her and gets herself stuck in a situation that she should not be in.”.

She further spoke about her character, Cassie in-depth and unveiled, “This is someone who is her normal self, when she’s slowly basically medicating her self all day long. And it’s only when all that is taken away is when she starts to fall”, she says. “I figured, well, I think she’s normal until it’s truly gone. That’s her main line. She’s been an actor’s dream, because I feel like I played ten characters in one. She got to be funny and very upset, tears in one scene and laughing in the other and being sarcastic. And I got to do all the things. And I truly don’t think anyone would have hired me for this. So I had to do it myself.”, she added.

