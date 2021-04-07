Kaley Cuoco's Makeup Artist Reveals How She Covered Her Cupping Bruises Before SAG Awards

The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco's makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, took up a challenge when she reached the actor's house to do her makeup for the 2021 SAG Awards. In the 15-second Instagram Reels video, Kaley Cuoco welcomed an excited Greenberg with cupping bruises around her shoulder, creating a problem for the professional. The makeup artist wrote in her Instagram Reels video that she was not prepared for the sight. She went on to show Kaley's bruises in detail.

Jamie's major challenge was that Kaley would wear an outfit showing off her neck and her shoulders. She took care of it by using Everlasting Youth Fluid by Clarins which completely concealed the marks. In the video, Kaley was also seen wearing a face mask of the same makeup brand.

Kaley Cuoco's makeup artist reveals how she covered up Kaley Cuoco's cupping bruises

Kaley Cuoco's outfit for the 2021 SAG Awards, which was held virtually, consisted of a fit and flare hot pink dress with flower detail in the front and rosette sleeves designed by Prabal Gurung. She tied her hair up to show off her embellished earrings. The makeup was kept simple yet glamourous with a bold pink lip for The Flight Attendant actor. She finished off her look with multi-coloured pastel nails and embellished rings.

Kaley Cuoco was nominated for two awards at the SAGs including Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The actor didn't end up winning any awards but was glad for the nominations. Cuoco thanked the 2021 SAG Awards for recognising the cast and crew of The Flight Attendant in an Instagram post.

Kaley Cuoco's outfit for the 2021 SAG awards

After a long night attending the 2021 SAG awards virtually, the actor relaxed by binge-watching her favourite show, Schitt's Creek. Notably, the Canadian comedy series won both awards in which Kaley Cuoco was nominated. Kaley wore the same outfit and walked into her bedroom with two drinks in hand. She said, "The SAG awards are over, now I'm gonna get back to my favourite show". After the camera showed the screen it zoomed in on Kaley who had a big smile on her face.

(Promo Image Source: Kaley Cuoco Instagram)