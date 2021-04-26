Kaluuya In Oscar Speech Says, 'My Parents Had Sex & I'm Here'; Mom's Reaction Goes Viral

Hollywood star Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He began his speech by thanking God but towards the end, he joked that he was grateful that his parents had sex.

"My mom, my dad - they had sex. It's amazing! I'm here!" he said. The cameras immediately panned towards Kaluuya's mother and sister, who were left shocked listening to his speech. His mother was seen saying, "What's he talking about?"

"I'd like to thank my mom. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height," the actor said while accepting his award.

The actor was a front-runner in the category where he was nominated alongside his "Judas..." co-star LaKeith Stanfield. Kaluuya played Chicago Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

Directed by Shaka King, the Warner Bros movie is inspired by true events in the late 1960s that were one of the most tumultuous and pivotal periods in American history. This is the first Academy Award for Kaluuya, who is best known for movies such as "Get Out", "Black Panther" and "Queen & Slim".

Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated during a coordinated raid by a tactical unit with orders from the FBI and the Chicago Police Department. "Judas and the Black Messiah" also features Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen. The other nominees in the category were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen.

