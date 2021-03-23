Kamal Haasan Praises Kollywood As Tamil Films Bag Seven National Film Awards

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, March 22, 2021. The nomination announcement and the awards ceremony were delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 67th National Film Awards 2019 winners list was finally announced yesterday virtually. A press conference was held at the National Media Centre, New Delhi which was live-streamed on PIB India’s social media handles. Here is what Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan had to say about the winners from Kollywood.

Kamal Haasan praises Kollywood

The Tamil film industry, better known as Kollywood, bagged seven awards in different categories at the recently-held National Film Awards. Netizens took over social media to congratulate the winners and expressed their excitement as Tamil films received nationwide fame and appreciation. Chachi 420 actor Kamal Haasan also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his excitement for the Tamil films that won this year. His tweet, originally in Tamil, after translation read, "7 National Awards have been announced for Tamil films. My heartfelt congratulations to the achievers and their team. We will double this next year. May victory be with Tamil Cinema!"

The Kollywood movies that won the prestigious honour were Asuran in the categories Best Feature Film and Best Actor for Dhanush, which he shared with Manoj Bajpayee, Super Deluxe in the Best Supporting Actor category, which was bagged by Vijay Sethupathi, Best Music Director which went to D Imman, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 bagged the Best Audiography and the film K D (A) Karuppu Durai won the Best Child Actor award, which went to Naga Vishal. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2's shooting is put on hold for various reasons.

Three crew members of the film lost their lives as a crane came down crashing. While the shooting was brought to a halt following that incident, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed and there have been no updates about the Shankar directorial thereafter. Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will also be seen in a thriller gangster film titled Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Pictures.

Image Credits: Kamal Haasan Official Instagram Account