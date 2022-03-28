Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Will Smith's Outburst At Oscars 2022; 'Hope He Comes To Lock Upp'

The Oscars 2022 took place on March 27, 2022 and Hollywood star Will Smith's altercation with comedian Chris Rock during the event became the talk of the town. The actor lost his cool after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which for the unversed, is due to a medical condition called Alopecia. Several Bollywood actors including Kangana Ranaut reacted to the moment that has gone viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Kangana Ranaut headed to her social media account on Monday after the Oscars 2022 had aired and shared her thoughts on one of the evening's most talked-about moments. She mentioned that if she was in Will Smith's shoes, she would have done the same. She also hilariously mentioned that he should be part of the reality show she is currently hosting, Lock Upp. She wrote, "If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make a bunch of fools laugh, I would slap him like @willsmith did... Hope he comes to my #lockup."

Will Smith at Oscars 2022

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock came after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." This did not sit well with Will Smith, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian, after which the audience went quiet. The actor then went back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

Watch Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation

The incident made headlines and several Bollywood stars also reacted to it. Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and mentioned that the Oscars 2022 was meant to be Smith's 'career high' as he won Best Actor for his role in King Richard, which marked his first win at the Academy Awards. However, Choudry mentioned that he will not be remembered for this 'crazy incident'. She wrote, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career-high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead, he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident #willsmith #Oscars." Varun Dhawan also shared his reaction to the incident as he shared a clip of the same on Instagram and wrote, "Wow, didn't expect that."

Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident😩 #willsmith #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EBuEOiKNwu — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) March 28, 2022

