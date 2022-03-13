Kanye West & Chaney Jones Seen At Lakers Game After Kim Kardashian's Latest Post With Pete

Kim Kardashian recently took the internet by storm as she posted pictures with her rumoured beau Pete Davidson on Instagram for the first time. The post took fans and followers of the American socialite by surprise and several netizens took to the comments section to express their excitement about the news. It was after this that Kim's ex, Kanye West attended a Lakers game with his new flame Chaney Jones, whom the internet calls Kim's look-alike.

Kanye West stepped out with Chaney Jones to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game as they twinned in black outfits. Chaney Jones was seen in knee-high black boots and pants, which she paired with a biker top. West on the other hand kept it casual in a hoodie and jeans, with his ski mask. The duo was seen cuddling as they grabbed courtside seats and pictures from their outing surfaced online. Chaney Jones also posted pictures from the duo's 'date night' and fans hailed the new couple in town.

Have a look at the pictures here-

This comes after Kim Kardashian took her relationship with SNL fame comedian Pete Davidson public after she was legally declared single on March 2, 2022. She also dropped 'West' from her social media handle as the news became the talk of the town. The motion seeking this legal status was granted to the popular reality star by the Los Angeles Superior Court. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on March 12 and shared two pictures with Pete as she took fans by surprise. In the caption and one of the pictures, Kim referred to the 2010 film The Town. She shared a short scene from the film and captioned the post "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and quickly became parents to four children. They welcomed North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm into the world and often share glimpses of them online. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum filed for divorce last year in February.

Image: Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss, @kimkardashian