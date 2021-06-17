Kanye West & Irina Shayk Are In "honeymoon" Phase, Enjoy Cosy Vacay In France: Reports

Hollywood rapper and singer Kanye West, has reportedly been seeing Russian model and actress, Irina Shayk. The two have been making headlines ever since they were spotted in France earlier this month. The two were reportedly celebrating West's birthday together and "getting to know each other".

Kanye West and Irina Shayk in their "honeymoon phase"?

According to reports, even though West and Shayk have only been seeing one another for a couple of months, the two are off to a strong start. According to UsWeekly, the two celebrated West's birthday together in France after the rapper invited her. According to a source for UsWeekly, the two are very happy.

The source also told the media outlet that the couple was currently in their "honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now". According to the source, the couple has been spending time with one another, in an attempt to "get to know each other" and are "having a lot of fun," as well. The source also revealed how the relationship between the two is "not serious yet," however, they "like each other a lot".

Kanye's friends weigh in on the relationship

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Irina Shayk is reported "smitten" by the rapper. According to a source for PeopleMagazine, Kanye West is currently doing very well and had a "great trip" with Shayk to France. The two spent some quality time together and thoroughly enjoyed themselves on the little vacation.

The source also revealed, however, that the rapper was not planning to move to New York to be with the model, just yet. West reportedly does not wish to "uproot" the life he has in LA for Shayk. The source explained how the two plan to date each other "long distance", with West continuing to be "LA-based".

The source also explained that this was because Kanye's kids live in LA, and presumably wanted to remain close by. The source also explained that West was "very focused on business in LA" which would also put a damper on his plans to move to NYC. However, the rapper reportedly likes "spending time" with Irina and "plans to see her soon again".

The source also revealed that Shayk was simply "smitten" by Kanye. The rapper reportedly invited her to France and she "happily accepted" the kind invitation. According to the source, the two are not "officially dating" but "there is interest from both sides".

Image - Shutterstock

