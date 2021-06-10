Kanye West And Irina Shayk 'not Dating' But Definitely 'showing Interest In Each Other'

Kanye West recently celebrated his birthday with Irina Shayk. They were spotted in France spending time together. Now, following their outing in France a fresh update on their relationship is that they are not dating yet, but have shown an interest in each other. The rapper and model are reportedly getting close and may take their relationship ahead very soon.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk show interest in each other

As per reports in People, Kanye West and Irina Shayk are seeing each other as they celebrated the rapper's 44th birthday together. A source told the portal that they have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye has been called a persuasive guy. It is reported that they stayed together for three nights at Villa La Coste. They even hung out in NYC before celebrating his birthday in France.

The source said that Irina Shayk seems "smitten" by Kanye West. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an "interest from both sides," which could lead to something in the future. Take a look at their pictures from France that are making rounds on the internet.

The 35-year-old Russian supermodel has worked for Yeezy and appeared in Kanye West's music video for Power. They reportedly met a while back during their professional venture together in the fashion industry. The singer even dropped her name in Christian Dior Flor with the lyrics "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.

The news of Kanye West's girlfriend comes several months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him following six years of marriage. The source reported to the same daily that Irina Shayk isn't friends with Kim at all, so there is no "weirdness" between them. West shares daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint, and Psalm, with Kardashian. On the other hand, Shayk has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with actor Bradley Cooper. They got separated in 2019 after four years of relationship. Kanye and Kim seem to be good friends as she wished her former husband on his birthday with a picture on her Instagram handle.

IMAGE: KANYE WEST AND IRINA SHAYK INSTAGRAM

