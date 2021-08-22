Kanye West & Irina Shayk, Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit | Hollywood Recap For Aug 22

The Vampire Diaries: Ian Somerhalder Talks About Being Jealous Of Chris Wood's Kai Parker

Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore on TVD, recently talked about his character and why he was jealous of Chris Wood's Kai Parker. The Vampire Diaries may have concluded in 2017 but we have all learned that a Vampire, and especially Damon Salvatore, doesn't die. The eight-season-long supernatural fantasy drama that churned out two other successful spinoffs, one of them (Legacies) still on the air, starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder in the lead roles. Read More.

Hilary Duff Shares Heartwarming Poem Penned By Son Luca For Her Wedding With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is surely digging through her memories while nursing herself back to health as she recently shared her son Luca Comrie's sweetest moments that transpired at her 2019 wedding to Matthew Koma. On Saturday, the 33-year-old, who is set to star in the How I Met Your Father series, and is recovering from COVID-19 infection, shared an Instagram story showcasing a video posted by her husband Matthew Koma, where one can see a framed handwritten poem her son wrote and read, for their new blended family. The poem was written for the duo's nuptials in 2019 when Luca was just 7 years old. Read More.

Kanye West And Irina Shayk Call It Quits After Two Months Of Dating: Reports

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly split. The Donda artiste, who began dating model Irina Shayk back in June, is reportedly single again. West and Shayk got together a few months after his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian were finalized, earlier this year. Read More.

Chadwick Boseman Honoured By Wife Simone At 'Stand Up To Cancer' Telethon Event

Late actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured by his wife Simone Leeward at the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising telethon event on August 22. The Academy Award-nominee passed away last year after a silent battle with colon cancer, shocking fans. Boseman's last role was in Marvel's animated series What If...?, which saw a posthumous release. Read More.

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney As It Pushes For Private Arbitration Of Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney has another update. The Black Widow actress' lawyers are reportedly moving fast when it comes to the upcoming negotiations. Johansson's lawyer John Berlinski made an explosive statement about the lawsuit today and assured the media that they would provide "overwhelming evidence" for the breach of contract by Disney. Read More.

Image: AP