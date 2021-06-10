Kanye West And Irina Shayk Spotted Vacationing In France Sparking Dating Rumours

American rapper Kanye West is sparking off dating rumours with Russian model Irina Shayk after the duo was spotted enjoying their vacation in France for the rapper's 44th birthday on Wednesday, June 8. A few photos recently surfaced on the internet of the couple stepping out together in the afternoon around a luxury villa in Provence, France.

Are Kanye and Irina in a relationship?

According to E! News, Kanye West and Irina jetted off to France earlier this week and stayed at the luxurious Villa La Coste, a 600-acre hotel near Provence. An eyewitness told the media outlet that the couple looked incredibly happy and they were accompanied by a few friends for the trip. In the photos that have surfaced on the internet, Kanye can be seen sporting a huge grin on his face as he and Irina who is dressed in a white crop top and black pants are walking through the vineyards.

This is the first time that the Jesus is King rapper has been spotted with a woman in public other than Kim Kardashian amid their split. Meanwhile, Irina Shayk was previously dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper with whom she shares a daughter Lea.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for quite a while now as the supermodel was a part of Kanye's music video Power in which she portrayed an angel. Post that, the model has also walked the runway for Kanye West's Yeezy at the Paris Fashion Week. After the photos came out TMZ reported that Kanye and Irina are 100% romantically together. Take a look at Kanye and Irina's pictures that are floating all around the internet.

About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce

In February 2021, news broke out that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce with Kanye after their marriage of seven years. The couple shares four children together North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and have applied for joint custody. In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim shared that she feels like a failure as she is unable to be the wife that Kanye deserves. She also mentioned that while Kanye stays in Wyoming she cannot leave everything in LA and movie with him there and stay on his ranch.

On Kanye's birthday, Kim gave several shoutouts and also posted a picture of them together with their kids, calling him the love of her life.

