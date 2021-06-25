Kanye West And Irina Shayk Trying To Make Their 'long Distance Relationship Work': Reports

Hollywood rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk have been making headlines ever since they were spotted in France earlier this month. The two were also reportedly celebrating West's birthday together and getting to know each other. And now if reports are to be believed, the duo is doing everything in their might to keep their romance going.

According to The News International, it is revealed that the dad of four is truly into Irina and is enjoying all the publicity surrounding their relationship. The source also stated that he is madly in love with her and wants the entire world to know about it. It's also been reported that they've been friends for a long time and that he's glad they've moved it forward. The insider also revealed that he’s hoping to step it up, to get even closer.

The source went on to say that they both are excited to see where this romance takes them. Nobody is in a hurry to do anything. Kanye would prefer that things move faster, but they have decided to take things slowly, one day at a time. Meanwhile, according to a different source, Kanye and Irina are making their long-distance relationship work.

According to the source, with Irina based in New York and Kanye travelling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and work things out from there. The source went on to say that the fact that they both have busy lives keeps things interesting. "They communicate frequently via text and FaceTime and have plans to meet in New York," the source added.

About the duo's relationship

Irina and Kanye have sparked romance rumours ever since photos of the couple spending time together and vacationing in France surfaced on social media. During their stay at Villa La Coste, a 600-acre boutique hotel in France, the two were spotted strolling through the vineyards. While the two have not made their relationship official, a source told the website that it is very casual because they have only been hanging out for a few months. Kanye West was spotted with a woman other than his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian for the first time. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The two share four kids together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN, IRINA SHAYK'S INSTAGRAM

