Kanye West & Julia Fox Call It Quits After He Begs To Get Back With Kim Kardashian: Report

Rapper Kanye West's whirlwind romance with actor/model Julia Fox has reportedly come to an end. The development comes after Kanye was seen going on an Instagram rant and stating that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. As if proof for the ongoing speculations, Julia has deleted all her photos featuring the rapper from her Instagram handle and also liked Kim's post.

Kanye West and Julia Fox call it quits

The news comes after the 32-year-old actress discussed her romance with the rapper on the podcast Call Her Daddy. Fox shared that she was intimidated by the idea that he still longs for his estranged wife. She said, "I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human. I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, Kanye took to his Instagram and dissed Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and also wrote that he wants to get back together with her. He wrote, " I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W."

Kanye also shared an alleged screenshot of Pete's msg to him saying that he would like to be friends with the rapper and meet the kids someday. He shared the screenshot and wrote," You will never meet my kids." He has since then deleted the majority of his posts that took a dig at Pete Davidson.

Image: Instagram/@ladyjuliafox