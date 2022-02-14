Kanye West Attends Super Bowl 2022 With Kids North & Saint After Long Instagram Rant

Kanye West aka Ye, attended the Super Bowl 2022 with his kids North West and Saint West, following his intense Instagram rant. Ahead of the Super Bowl, the rapper took to his Instagram and shared a series of posts dissing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian's, new beau Pete Davidson. In one post, Kanye shared an alleged screenshot of Pete's msg to him saying that he would like to be friends with the rapper and meet the kids someday. Kanye then went on to delete all the posts from his feed.

Kanye West was snapped at the Super Bowl LVI with his kids North, 8, and Saint, 6, on Sunday, as he wore a full black face mask. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, also posted a now-deleted video of his afternoon at the game on Instagram, from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. In the video, Kanye was heard asking, "Do we got good seats, Northie?", who remained silent. The rapper then asked his son, “Saint, these good seats?."

As per Page Six, both North and Saint didn't respond as they were distracted by the white Nike gloves LA Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave them each before the big game began. The rapper also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, and had earlier revealed in he would be taking North and Saint to see the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off.

Kanye West went on a rant on Instagram and dissed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson in a series of now-deleted posts. In one of the posts, the rapper shared a paparazzi photo of Pete Davidson, 28, and Kardashian that was taken last month and wrote, "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX-BOYFRIEND."

Kanye also shared an alleged screenshot of Pete's msg to him saying that he would like to be friends with the rapper and meet the kids someday. He shared the screenshot and wrote," You will never meet my kids." Meanwhile, Kanye has been dating model and actor Julia Fox and has been spotted making several public appearances with her.

Kanye West shares photo of Pete Davidson holding hands with Kim Kardashian, calls him Hillary Clinton’s ex.



“LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING

HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND” pic.twitter.com/EGbjm3Kf5D — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/@PRADAXBBY