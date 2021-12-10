Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashain To 'run Right Back To Me' During His Concert With Drake

Rappers Kanye West and Drake ended their years' long feud as they performed on stage together for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles. During the concert, the rapper yet again expressed his desire to reconcile with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he announced separation earlier in 2021.

Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to come back to him during his concert with Drake

As per DailyMail, Kanye 'Ye' West begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to me' amid their divorce during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night where Kim was also in attendance. It was also at the event where the rapper and Drake ended their years-long feud and joined forces for a benefit concert to free gang-member Larry Hoover who is serving a life sentence for murder.

During a performance of his song Runaway from the 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye sang the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me" before adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Also earlier during Thanksgiving, Kanye posted a video called the Thanksgiving prayer and spoke about his strained relationship with the reality star. The 'Stronger' hitmaker said, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure."

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian also publicly thanked Kanye as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at Peoples Choice Award 2021. She said, "To Kanye, thank you for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled." Kim K is rumoured to be dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

