Kanye West Called Out For Dressing Up Daughter North In Racist Clothes

Kanye West recently landed in trouble for dressing up his oldest daughter North in racist clothing. The rapper was previously married to Kim Kardashian and shares four kids -- Saint, Chicago, North and Psalm. They got divorced from Kim back in 2021. He married Bianca Censori earlier this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014.

The reality star filed for divorce in 2021.

North West wears controversial clothing

Kanye clothed North in unreleased Yeezy designs from his Season 9 launch, including a white zip-up jacket with a pointed hood that hides her face and tiny eye openings.

The attire quickly drew the comparison to a white Ku Klux Klan hood with its hood's pointed design and emphasis on hiding the wearer's face to provide anonymity. The outfit had striking resemblances to white nationalist organisation’s hood. The Season 9 collection debuted in October 2022, which included morphsuits with complete body coverage and hooded sweaters.

(Kanye West dresses North in Ku Klux Klan hood | Image: Reddit)

Public fury increased as the images spread online, with followers expressing shock that North was especially dressing up in this manner. There have been worries expressed about the negative reactions and safety hazards North may encounter as a result of her affiliation with the contentious organisation. Some even demanded the involvement of child protective services, criticising Kanye's decision to cloth his daughter in what they deemed to be unsuitable clothing.

Kanye West's past controversies

In the past, the artist has courted controversy and pushed conspiracy theories by calling slavery a choice and the COVID-19 vaccination "the mark of the beast." Earlier this year, Kanye shared his anti-semetic remarks with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. He argued against the holocaust and pleaded with the Jewish people to "forgive Hitler" and "let it go." His comments offended a lot of people, and soon he was the target of internet trolling.