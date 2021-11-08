Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service To The Victims Of Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy

In a tragic incident, eight young concertgoers lost their lives while over 300 were reported injured after chaos ensued at American rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest in Houston on Friday. Following the tragedy, the rapper extended condolences to the victims' families and expressed his devastation over the mass casualty incident. As the entertainment industry remains distraught over the concert tragedy, rapper Kanye West dedicated Sunday service to the victims and their families.

Kanye West offers Sunday Service to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy

Rapper Kanye West, or Ye as his legally changed name, dedicated his weekly Sunday Service to the victims of Travis Scott's concert at Astroworld Festival in Houston. The service was live-streamed on Youtube as it opened with the message, ''Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld''. The attendees at the service were dressed in black.

Previously, the rapper drew flak for having Marilyn Manson, who is accused of sexual abuse and physical violence by various women, at the Sunday service. Other attendees included Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch wearing white coloured oversized attires.

More on Astroworld stampede

On November 5, a fest quickly turned into tragedy as eight people lost their lives with 300 more injured after chaotic scenes at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert. As the tragedy unfolded, the rapper continued performing unbeknownst to the chaotic scenes in the crowd. His partner, model Kylie Jenner was also sported recording the incident after which she confirmed being oblivious to the catastrophe.

Following the unfortunate incident, rapper Travis Scott issued a statement stating that he was 'absolutely devastated'. He wrote, ''I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival." Scott assured he is cooperating with the police department of Houston as they investigate the incident. His statement read, "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support the families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.''

Meanwhile, a concertgoer who was hurt at the Astroworld tragedy sued Travis Scott and the event's administrators for their inability to prevent the tragedy. The Hill acquired the copy of the complaint where Manuel Souza described the event as an expected and preventable disaster.

Image: AP