Kanye West Defends 'Eazy' As He Faces Flak For Mocking Pete Davidson In Music Video

Rapper Kanye West recently topped headlines for his controversial music video Eazy. In the recently released song, the Donda 2 fame was seen kidnapping and burying a caricature of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Upon releasing Eazy, the rapper faced tremendous flak for mocking the Saturday Night Live star. Now, on Monday, March 7, Kanye West took to social media to defend his 'art'.

Kanye West backs Eazy and his art

In his latest post, Kanye West clapped at those who had been targetting him after the release of the music video. The rapper articulated how 'art' provides freedom of speech to its owner. He further clarified that his creation is not any proxy for causing harm to anyone. The rapper concluded his thoughts by stating that anyone who's suggesting otherwise comes with a malicious intention.

He wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended". Take a look at Kanye West's post below:

Pete Davidson reacts to Eazy

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live fame Pete Davidson found West's latest music video hilarious. The outlet stated that Davidson was flattered after watching Eazy as he found the cartoon version of himself utterly 'ridiculous' and 'hysterical'. The portal's source claims that Davidson is not threatened by West in 'any way, shape or form'.

Reportedly, the SNL fame is using this opportunity to grow in many ways which includes his current relationship with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing," stated Entertainment Tonight.

Kim Kardashian decided to end her seven-year marriage with Kanye West following his controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. Although initially, the two took a peaceful route to end their high-profile marriage, now things appear to have turned rocky between the duo. Previously, Kim also took to social media to address Kanye's online attacks. Calling hit 'hurtful', the beauty mogul stated how the rapper is trying to manipulate the ongoing situation to portray her family in a negative light.

Image: AP