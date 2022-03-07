Last Updated:

Kanye West Defends 'Eazy' As He Faces Flak For Mocking Pete Davidson In Music Video

On Monday, March 7, Kanye West took to social media to defend his 'art' and music video 'Eazy' that mocks Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Kanye West

Image: AP


Rapper Kanye West recently topped headlines for his controversial music video Eazy. In the recently released song, the Donda 2 fame was seen kidnapping and burying a caricature of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Upon releasing Eazy, the rapper faced tremendous flak for mocking the Saturday Night Live star. Now, on Monday, March 7, Kanye West took to social media to defend his 'art'.

Kanye West backs Eazy and his art

In his latest post, Kanye West clapped at those who had been targetting him after the release of the music video. The rapper articulated how 'art' provides freedom of speech to its owner. He further clarified that his creation is not any proxy for causing harm to anyone. The rapper concluded his thoughts by stating that anyone who's suggesting otherwise comes with a malicious intention.

He wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended". Take a look at Kanye West's post below:

READ | Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorced: Court finalises dropping West from Kardashian's name
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Pete Davidson reacts to Eazy

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live fame Pete Davidson found West's latest music video hilarious. The outlet stated that Davidson was flattered after watching Eazy as he found the cartoon version of himself utterly 'ridiculous' and 'hysterical'. The portal's source claims that Davidson is not threatened by West in 'any way, shape or form'.

READ | Kim Kardashian reveals being in a 'happy place' after divorce with Kanye West

Reportedly, the SNL fame is using this opportunity to grow in many ways which includes his current relationship with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing," stated Entertainment Tonight.

READ | Kanye West takes dig at Pete Davidson in 'Eazy', hours after Kim legally declared single

Kim Kardashian decided to end her seven-year marriage with Kanye West following his controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. Although initially, the two took a peaceful route to end their high-profile marriage, now things appear to have turned rocky between the duo. Previously, Kim also took to social media to address Kanye's online attacks. Calling hit 'hurtful', the beauty mogul stated how the rapper is trying to manipulate the ongoing situation to portray her family in a negative light. 

READ | Kanye West shares cryptic post on 'DIVORCE' after court declares Kim Kardashian 'single'

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kanye West, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND