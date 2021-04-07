Kanye West Documentary Gets Picked Up By Netflix, Will Have Some Of His Unseen Footage

The announcement of documentary on American rapper Kanye West was made a while ago, which had created a lot of excitement among his fans. The rapper has been at the centre of several controversies and his personal life has been in the headlines after the announcement of separation from his wife Kim Kardashian. After a long wait, the documentary, which does not have a title yet, has been taken on by Netflix that is expected to cover several incidents and will also include many unseen footages of the singer, according to a Variety report.

Kanye West’s documentary bagged by Netflix

Several events have taken place in the last few years that have had a lasting impression on the American rapper's life. His multi-part documentary, hence, has become highly anticipated. It was earlier said to have cost Netflix a total of $30 million, but the number was later revealed to be inaccurate. As per reports, the major topics that have been covered in the documentary is his music career and success in fashion, the death of his mother Donda West and his presidential campaign in 2020.

While Kanye West has not shied away from sharing glimpses of his personal life in the past, this documentary will see the rare footages of his life, quite likely some of his home videos as well. According to Billboard, this documentary is expected to be released on the streaming giant this year, but the authorities at Netflix haven’t made any confirmation yet. More details about its release are touted to be shared soon.

Kanye West had won his very first gospel Grammy award for his Jesus is King album, which also happened to be his 22nd Grammy award till date. He has been in the music industry for a few decades now and is considered to be one of the top rappers in business. Apart from music, he has been involved in other major business ventures as well. The singer is the founder of his own fashion brand called Yeezy which has become one of the major clothing lines over the years.

(Source: Kanye West Instagram)