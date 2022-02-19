Kanye West Files Response To Kim Kardashian's Request To Be Declared Single Amid Divorce

American rapper Kanye West has been headlining international news for the past few weeks. While he became the talk of the town following his attempts to win over his estranged wife, he was also appreciated for his struggle-filled journey after the release of his Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs. The rapper has now filed a response to Kim Kardashian's plea to declare her single amid their ongoing divorce.

As per a report by ET, Kanye West's attorney has filed legal documents following Kim Kardashian's request to be legally declared single. The rapper's documents object to Kardashian's plea and state that he first wants his assets protected through a set of conditions that have been already rejected by Kim.

Kanye West's response to Kim Kardashian's plea

As per the legal document obtained by ET, the Donda rapper wants the court to deny Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single while the divorce formalities continue to take place. West objected to the request because "the motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status." The document further stated that declaring Kardashian single before all the issues are resolved will create a risk of adverse consequences. The filing further added, "An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtain evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded." West's lawyers' papers also mentioned the rapper wants his "right of reimbursement" to be carried out "if either party dies."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in a legal battle for divorce for almost a year. The Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021 and requested the court in her first papers to enforce the prenup the couple signed before tieing the knot in 2014. The couple stayed together for seven years and have four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

For the past few weeks, Kanye West was trying to win back his estranged wife. The rapper first shared a collage of pictures of Kim Kardashian with their four children and prayed to God to bring back his family together. He also commented on Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson and shared screenshots of personal chats with his estranged wife. Both Kim Kardashian nor Pete Davidson did not comment on the matter.

(Image: AP)