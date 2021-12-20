Kanye West Gets 'modern-day Santa Claus' Tag After He Donates 4000 Toys In His Hometown

With the festive season of Christmas right around the corner, rapper Kanye West legally known as Ye was given the tag of 'modern-day Santa Claus'. The rapper donated almost 4000 toys to a toy drive in his hometown Chicago that will be given away at an event Sunday in Englewood.

Kanye West donates almost 4000 toys in his home town

According to ABC7, Kanye West also known as Ye purchased nearly all 4,000 toys that will be given away at an event on Sunday in his hometown of Chicago. 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman in a statement given to the news outlet confirmed the news and said, "I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus."

Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to come back to him during his concert with Drake

Kanye and Kim Kardashian separated earlier this year and the latter has been publicly expressing his desire to get back with her. As per Daily Mail, Ye begged his estranged wife Kim to 'run right back' to him during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night where Kim was also in attendance. It was also at the event where the rapper and Drake ended their years-long feud and joined forces for a benefit concert to free gang-member Larry Hoover who is serving a life sentence for murder.

During a performance of his song Runaway from the 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye sang the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me" before adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, as per a report by People, Kim was spotted on a movie date with her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson. The duo reportedly enjoyed a romantic date night in Staten Island where they watched MCU's latest movie Spider-Man No Way Home. The two have been linked together ever since the reality star met Pete on the sets of Saturday Night Live.

Image: Instagram/@kanyethegoatwest