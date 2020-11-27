Kanye West Gifts Chris Brown A $120K Truck To Celebrate '20 Years In The Game'

Kanye West recently gifted an expensive $120,000 truck to Chris Brown to celebrate the longevity of his career in the music industry. The rapper also included a handwritten note along with a bunch of Yeezy sneakers to celebrate this moment with the singer. The truck was delivered to Chris Brown personally by Kanye West’s manager, and the singer was delighted to receive the amazing gift. Chris himself appreciated the unexpected gesture by Kanye and thanked him for his surprise.

'20 years in the game'

The entire process was captured on Kanye West’s manager's Instagram page where Abou Bu Thiam recorded the entire interaction. It was Bu who delivered the Truck to Brown at his Tarzana home on Tuesday. The handwritten note from Kanye West was read out to Chris brown by Bu in which Kanye praised and applauded Chris Brown for his amazing career. He also mentioned that he acknowledges the struggles and battles he has faced when he was first trying to make it into the industry. The letter began by congratulating Chris for the amazing 20 years he has given to the music industry. Kanye in the letter then went on to say that Chris deserves all the fame and recognition he has as he has really overcome several hurdles to achieve what he has today.

Chris seemed speechless when the letter was being read out to him. The singer was seated inside the truck covered in all the Yeezy’s merchandise as he listened carefully to the letter being read out to him. Later as the video proceeds, the huge Mansion of Chris Brown can be spotted along with his amazing collection of luxury cars. Chris Brown too responded to Kanye’s noble gesture by posting a picture of himself standing tall on the Truck he just got gifted. Taking to Instagram, Chris posted the picture in which he stood in front of his graffiti-covered house and captioned it thanking Kanye West and leaving a heart emoji for his fellow artist. Fans loved the amazing interaction between Kanye West and Chris Brown appreciated the amazing rapport they have now come to share with each other.

