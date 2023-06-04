Kanye West, Ice Cube Spotted Together Months After Anti-Semitic Row

Kanye West and Ice Cube, two prominent figures in the hip-hop industry, were recently spotted together. They were seen at Ice Cube’s home in Marina Del Rey, California, signalling an end to their public feud over Kanye’s previous anti-Semitic comments. The meeting between the two rappers, who had not been seen together since the controversy erupted in 2022, showcased a moment of reconciliation and friendship.

Photographs from the meeting quickly went viral on social media, capturing the warmth between Kanye and Ice Cube. The picture depicted a joyful embrace between the artists, accompanied by smiles and a sense of camaraderie. Kanye donned an all-black ensemble, including black socks, while Ice Cube sported a black hoodie aired with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Kanye claimed Ice Cube influenced him to adopt anti-Semitic beliefs

(Kanye West and Ice Cube hugged each other | Image: ANI)

The feud between Kanye and Ice Cube arose in October 2022 when Kanye made anti-Semitic remarks during an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast. He further perpetuated these views on Twitter, leading to the suspension of his account. During the controversial period, Kanye claimed that Ice Cube had influenced him to adopt these anti-Semitic beliefs, a statement that Ice Cube vehemently denied on social media.

Ice Cube's disappointment and denouncement of Kanye's remarks

(Ice Cube shared his and homie Kanye's picture on twitter in 2021 | Image: Ice Cube\Twitter)

Ice Cube took to Twitter to distance himself from Kanye's remark. Expressing his disappointment in being dragged into the situation, he made it clear that he was not responsible for Kanye's anti-Semitic comments. The rapper categorically opposed any form of hatred or discrimination.

"I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls**t. I don't know what Ye meant by his statements, you're gonna have to ask him," Ice Cube tweeted at the time. He further emphasized, "Please leave my name out of all the anti-Semitic talk. I'm not anti-Semitic and never have been." This reunion between the two rappers suggests a possible resolution to their previous differences. While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, the meeting seems to have paved the way for a truce.