Kanye West Ignites "Guns N’ Roses Or Nirvana" Debate On Twitter; Netizens Settle For Both

Hollywood singer and POTUS hopeful Kanye West recently took to his Twitter handle to compare between two Rock bands in the west, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana. With the tweet, Kanye West shared a picture of Nirvana and mentioned that he likes both the groups. However, West's fans left Twitter with floods of response, as they compared the two rock bands’ musical accomplishments. Take a look at which side Twitter rested on:

Also Read | Kanye West Meets White House Advisor Jared Kushner Ahead Of US Polls

Kanye West’s Tweet:

Guns n Roses or Nirvana 🤔 both my favorite pic.twitter.com/PpUC6wbEu8 — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Also Read | Kanye West's Campaign Blames 'faulty IPhone Clock' For Filing Ballot 14 Seconds Late

Guns N’ Roses or Nirvana

Nirvana! Kurt had a way of tapping into his emotion and projecting it through his singing so much so you’d overlook his inability to be a “technical” singer. — Captain Catawampus🦔 (@DijonDickler) August 15, 2020

That's not really how favorites work, my man. Nirvana was revolutionary, but they couldn't have happened without GnR. GnR was the link between the hair bands and grunge. They were the beginning of the end of the height of glam rock. Nirvana sealed the deal. — Superus Nauta (@SuperusNauta) August 15, 2020

Nirvana never missed even once, and had much greater depth lyrically and sonically.



The only thing going for GNR over Nirvana is the guitar talent, but their output is infinitely more shallow and inconsistent, so you’d really have to love guitar licks to call this for GNR. — Aaron BURRRRRRRR (@PitchAFett) August 15, 2020

I see that as a positive, art is supposed to convey emotion that others can feel. Technical ability is judged mostly by those who look at art analytically but art that makes you or others feel...cannot be measured. And Kurt and the rest of Nirvana was just that. — Captain Catawampus🦔 (@DijonDickler) August 15, 2020

Also Read | Kanye West Meets White House Advisor Jared Kushner Ahead Of US Polls

Kanye on the professional front and his POTUS bid

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s upcoming album, Donda: With Child is linked to his series of Christian-themed releases like the gospel-infused Jesus Is King, which came out in August 2019. Reportedly, the album is named after West’s mother, who died in 2007. Kanye West’s album was released at a chaotic time, as the singer recently made news for accusing his own wife and mother-in-law of ‘going out against him’. Moreover, Kanye West was criticised for his comments on the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently revealed that he has elected ‘biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball, for the position of the Vice President if he wins the elections this year. Kanye will compete against Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the President's office. Joe Biden recently picked Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate.

Also Read | Kanye West's Campaign Blames 'faulty IPhone Clock' For Filing Ballot 14 Seconds Late

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.