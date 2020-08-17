Last Updated:

Kanye West Ignites "Guns N’ Roses Or Nirvana" Debate On Twitter; Netizens Settle For Both

Following Kanye West's eccentric tweet about 'Guns N' Roses or Nirvana'; Twitterati explained their choices between the two groups and shared a mixed response.

Kanye West

Hollywood singer and POTUS hopeful Kanye West recently took to his Twitter handle to compare between two Rock bands in the west, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana. With the tweet, Kanye West shared a picture of Nirvana and mentioned that he likes both the groups. However, West's fans left Twitter with floods of response, as they compared the two rock bands’ musical accomplishments. Take a look at which side Twitter rested on:

Kanye West’s Tweet:

Guns N’ Roses or Nirvana

Kanye on the professional front and his POTUS bid

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s upcoming album, Donda: With Child is linked to his series of Christian-themed releases like the gospel-infused Jesus Is King, which came out in August 2019. Reportedly, the album is named after West’s mother, who died in 2007. Kanye West’s album was released at a chaotic time, as the singer recently made news for accusing his own wife and mother-in-law of ‘going out against him’. Moreover, Kanye West was criticised for his comments on the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman. 

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently revealed that he has elected ‘biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball, for the position of the Vice President if he wins the elections this year. Kanye will compete against Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the President's office. Joe Biden recently picked Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate. 

