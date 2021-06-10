Kanye West, Irina Shayk's Dating Rumours To 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparking dating rumours to the releasing of the Gossip Girl reboot trailer, many events made headlines on June 10, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Kanye West And Irina Shayk spark dating rumours

Rapper Kanye West and Russian model Irini Shayk have sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in France. The couple is staying at the luxurious Villa La Coste that is located near Provence. Kanye was wearing black overalls and Irina wore a white crop top and a pair of black joggers.

Gossip Girl reboot trailer

The trailer of the Gossip Girl reboot was dropped on June 10, 2021. The plot of the story revolves continues nine years after the Gossip Girl website was shut down. Kristen Bell plates the role of the Gossip Girl. The trailer also features the characters getting intimate with each other to give the fans a hint about the relationships on the show.

Eyes Of Tammy Faye Trailer

The trailer of The Eyes of Tammy Faye was also dropped on June 10, 2021. It is based on a documentary of the same name and chronicles the story of Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker. The trailer sees the early days of the couple and also gives a glimpse of the troubles they start facing after their success. The cast of the film includes Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield and it is slated to release on September 17.

BAFTA Breakthrough India participants

Music maestro AR Rahman took to his Twitter to announce the participants of the Breakthrough initiative of the BAFTAs. Along with the video, he wrote, "Introducing the very first #BAFTABreakthrough India participants. Ten talented newcomers across film, games and television who @BAFTA will support over the next year, giving them unique access to the industry and mentoring opportunities." Breakthrough is BAFTA’s initiative that hunts talent in the field of films, game or TV in India.

Loki review

Netizens took to Twitter to share their review of Loki. One of them called the series to be the ‘best MCU show opener of them’ while another wrote ‘This show is absolutely fantastic’. Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the cast of the show includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cailey Fleming and Erika Coleman among others.

