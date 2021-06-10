Last Updated:

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's Dating Rumours To 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer: Hollywood Recap

Kanye West And Irina Shayk's dating rumours to Gossip Girl reboot's trailer released, many events made headlines today. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Kanye West And Irina Shayk

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram and Still from Gossip Girl reboot trailer


Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparking dating rumours to the releasing of the Gossip Girl reboot trailer, many events made headlines on June 10, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day. 

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day 

Kanye West And Irina Shayk spark dating rumours 

Rapper Kanye West and Russian model Irini Shayk have sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in France. The couple is staying at the luxurious Villa La Coste that is located near Provence. Kanye was wearing black overalls and Irina wore a white crop top and a pair of black joggers. 

Gossip Girl reboot trailer 

The trailer of the Gossip Girl reboot was dropped on June 10, 2021. The plot of the story revolves continues nine years after the Gossip Girl website was shut down. Kristen Bell plates the role of the Gossip Girl. The trailer also features the characters getting intimate with each other to give the fans a hint about the relationships on the show. 

READ | Loki Episode 1 review: Twitterati calls it the "Best MCU show opener yet"; See more tweets

Eyes Of Tammy Faye Trailer

The trailer of The Eyes of Tammy Faye was also dropped on June 10, 2021. It is based on a documentary of the same name and chronicles the story of Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker. The trailer sees the early days of the couple and also gives a glimpse of the troubles they start facing after their success. The cast of the film includes Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield and it is slated to release on September 17. 

READ | AR Rahman announces BAFTA Breakthrough participants from India; see list

BAFTA Breakthrough India participants 

Music maestro AR Rahman took to his Twitter to announce the participants of the Breakthrough initiative of the BAFTAs. Along with the video, he wrote, "Introducing the very first #BAFTABreakthrough India participants. Ten talented newcomers across film, games and television who @BAFTA will support over the next year, giving them unique access to the industry and mentoring opportunities." Breakthrough is BAFTA’s initiative that hunts talent in the field of films, game or TV in India. 

READ | 'Gossip Girl' reboot trailer promises mystery plot with big secrets, scandals and more

Loki review 

Netizens took to Twitter to share their review of Loki. One of them called the series to be the ‘best MCU show opener of them’ while another wrote ‘This show is absolutely fantastic’. Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the cast of the show includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cailey Fleming and Erika Coleman among others. 

READ | Kanye West and Irina Shayk spotted vacationing in France sparking dating rumours

Image: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM and SRILL FROM GOSSIP GIRL REBOOT TRAILER 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT