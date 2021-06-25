Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘loving The Attention’ Around Him And Rumoured Beau Irina Shayk

Amidst their divorce, while Kim Kardashian has been preparing once again for the bar exam, Kanye, reportedly, is already in another relationship. He has been linked with Irina Shayk and several sources have claimed that they are serious about each other. The couple was spotted on a vacation together which further added fuel to the dating rumours.

Kanye West on the publicity around his new romance

According to a source that spoke to InTouch Weekly, Kanye West is "loving all the publicity" he is getting after the news of his new romance with model Irina Shayk was released. The source also revealed that he is "truly into her" and "wants the whole world to know". The source claims that the duo has been friends for a while, and he is happy that the relationship has moved ahead. He also wants to "get closer" to Irina. The source further added that both of them are seeing where this leads before taking any final steps.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were spotted in France on June 8, and the next day, it was reported that the two are officially dating. The website also revealed that Kanye and Irina are going to make the long-distance relationship work as Irina is based in New York and Kanye in Los Angeles. The source reported that the two are keeping in touch via text and FaceTime.

A look at Kanye West and Irina Shayk's past relationships

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was filed in February 2021. The couple was married for six years and have four children together. According to E!, Kanye has changed his phone number and has also limited his contact with Kim. He is in touch with his kids and plans to use their teams to coordinate sleepovers and other schedules with the kids. Irina Shayk also has a 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper. Irina and Bradley split in 2019 but often meet to co-parent their daughter. Amidst her relationship rumours with Kanye, Irina was spotted hanging out with Bradley Cooper.

(Image: Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk's Instagram)

