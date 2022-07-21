Kanye West Is Trying To Accept Pete; Still Hoping To Get Back Together With Kim: Report

American socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson are seemingly going strong as ever. Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making sure to spend as much time as possible together. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted going out together back in October, last year, and since then have made their relationship official. While the couple has been dating for a while now, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West is also trying to accept Pete Davidson.

Kanye West grabbed a lot of international headlines as he openly reacted to Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson while their divorce proceedings were going on. The American rapper took a dig at Saturday Night Live! alum on social media and made several claims that he was stopped from meeting with his kids.

As per a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is keeping a low profile as he is trying to accept his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new love life. The leading daily's source revealed that the Donda rapper is still bitter about everything, yet he is attempting to accept that Pete is "here to stay."

Is Kanye West hoping to get back together with Kim Kardashian?

While Kanye West is making his attempt at understanding Kim Kardashian's love life and also trying to accept Pete Davidson, he is not willing to fully give up on getting back together with his ex-wife. The leading daily's source said, "Kanye will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he is slowly understanding that it is getting less and less realistic, and that torments him." However, the rapper is currently laying low and avoiding controversies. Moreover, Kim Kardashian is reportedly "doing her best" when it comes to co-parenting her four kids with the rapper. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four kids together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Pete Davidson to debut in The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's budding romance and relationship will be covered in the second season of The Kardashians. In the teaser of The Kardashians Season 2, the SKIMS owner could be heard asking the comedian if he would like to have a shower with her. Davidson's voice also made a cameo in the show's first season.

Image: AP/Instagram/@kimkardashian