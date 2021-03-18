Kanye West Is Worth $6.6 Billion And The Credit For Half Of It It Goes To Yeezy Brand

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly worth an estimated $6.6 billion and more than half of it is due to Kanye West's brand Yeezy apparel and sneakers. According to Bloomberg, the rapper's Yeezy Brand, which is a collaboration between Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is now valued by UBS Group AG between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.

Bloomberg estimated, citing a bank estimate, that the latest Gap partnership with Yeezy, which is set to hit stores this summer, "may be worth as much as $970 million of that total". He also has $122 million in stock and cash, $110 million in his music catalogue, and $1.7 billion in other assets, which includes his estranged wife's SKIMS company.

Despite the pandemic, Yeezy's revenues have increased by nearly 31% to $1.7 billion in annual revenue last year. Yeezy's fashion collaboration with Adidas is reportedly set to run until 2026, with future plans still unknown. Gap expects Kanye's collaboration collection to break $150 million in revenues in its first full year in 2022, with expectations to become a billion-dollar revenue brand within eight years, with the potential to reach $1 billion as soon as 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Kanye West officially surpasses Oprah Winfrey ($3.5 billion), David Steward ($3.9 billion), and Robert F. Smith ($6.5 billion) to become the richest black individual in US history with a net worth of $6.6 billion. With a net worth of $2.2 billion, Michael Jordan is now in fifth place.

Kanye West's Grammy award

Kanye West recently received his first-ever gospel Grammy for his album Jesus Is King at the Grammy Awards 2021. In his 22nd Grammy, Kanye earned his first award from the Recording Academy in eight years. He was named the winner of the award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. West's ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, was released in October 2019. Kanye West did not participate in the online acceptance speeches during the Grammy pre-telecast, premiere ceremony since the awards were held online. Jhene Aiko, the presenter, accepted the award on his behalf.

About Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were rumoured to be getting divorced in January. On February 19, 2021, Kim filed for divorce. During their divorce, the couple fought over their Hidden Hills home. Kim was allowed to keep the house as their primary residence for their children, North, 7, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

