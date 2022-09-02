Kanye West Leaks Explosive Private Chats With Kim Kardashian Online; Deletes It Mins Later

Rapper Kanye West recently made his comeback to social media once again after garnering massive attention from netizens for his controversial posts about his ex-partner Kim Kardashian. The rapper unveiled a series of posts sharing his private chats with Kim as well as her mother Kris Jenner. He even took a dig at the mother-daughter duo while expressing his fear that his kids will follow a similar career path to their mother.

Kanye West breaks social media hiatus by calling out Kim and her mom Kris Jenner

As per Pinkvilla, Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of posts (now deleted) in which he expressed his fear about his kids North and Chicago following a similar career path to their mother and urged them not to let Kris Jenner make them do Playboy the way she made Kylie and Kim do. "Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle (Kylie Jenner) and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel," he wrote.

He went on to assert how Hollywood was a giant brothel and added how pornography destroyed his family. He then concluded that he will not let the same thing happen with his daughters North and Chicago. He added, "Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

Moreover, Kanye West also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Kim Kardashian who wrote to him on behalf of her mother. In the chat, she mentioned how Kris Jenner was asking him to stop mentioning her name and added that she was 67 years old and this stresses her a lot which doesn't feel great. "From my mom- PLEASE, Tell him to please stop mentioning my name I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” the note read.

