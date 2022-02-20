Kanye West Likely To Face Criminal Charges For Allegedly Punching Fan; Know What Happened

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has found himself in legal trouble for allegedly punching a fan in January. As per reports, the incident took place in Los Angeles and the police have now completed the investigation. Kanye could be charged for a misdemeanour battery charge for allegedly assaulting the fan. The rapper has yet to be questioned by the police department and has been stalling the interview citing a busy schedule.

Kanye West to face charges for allegedly assaulting a fan

As per a report by TMZ, Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that police have almost completed their investigation of the incident, which includes paparazzi videos and witness statements. The rapper has reportedly not been questioned by the police department yet as Kanye has cited a busy schedule as a reason to not attend the questioning.

The Los Angeles Police Department had previously confirmed that they were investigating the rapper on a misdemeanour battery charge for allegedly punching a fan and knocking him to the ground outside the private club in January 2022. The autograph-seeking fan told the police that Kanye was sitting in the car and after some words were exchanged and the rapper then cursed at him and threw a punch that sent him to the ground. West then left the scene of the alleged scuffle.

Kanye West to not release Donda 2 on any streaming platform

Kanye West recently took to his Instagram and announced that he won't be releasing his upcoming album Donda 2 on any major streaming platforms like Youtube, Apple, Spotify. The rapper shared that his new album will stream exclusively on his platform Stem player. Stem Player isn’t actually a streaming platform, it’s a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems”, according to its website and costs around $200.

The rapper took to his Instagram and wrote, "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

Meanwhile, Kanye has been continuously taking a dig at estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. In a series of now-deleted posts, the rapper told his fans to shout out 'Kimye forever' if they saw the couple on the streets. The Donda rapper also parted ways with his girlfriend Julia Fox, whom he began dating in December 2021.

