Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori 2 Months After Divorce From Kim: Report

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. According to Daily Mail, the newlyweds were spotted in public wearing their wedding rings.

This comes just two months after his highly-publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Kim and Kanye were married for six years and had four children together whom they co-parent.

According to a TMZ report, Kanye and Bianca's union isn't legal yet despite their wedding ceremony because they haven't filed for a marriage certificate.

Who is Kanye West's new wife?

Bianca Censori is an architectural designer and worked at Kanye's fashion company Yeezy for several years.

Bianca grew up in Melbourne and joined Yeezy back in 2020 after graduating with a Masters in Architecture.

Last month, Kanye paid tribute to his 'wife' by releasing the track, 'Censori Overload' - a play on her last name.

Bianca Censori is Kim’s lookalike?

Social media users who are mostly shocked, can't help but point out the striking resemblance of Bianca Censori to Kim Kardashian.

Bianca recently cut her hair short and dyed them blonde but according to fans, she was a complete lookalike of Kanye's ex-wife Kim as a brunette.

One of the Twitter users wrote: "Holy cow! I admittedly have no idea who she is, so I Googled her. In the picture you have posted, she has blonde hair, but in the pictures that came up on Google Images, she looks a lot like Kim. Some men have a type. Kim's ex Reggie married a Kim lookalike."

Another user wrote: "She’s a splitting image of Kim …Creepy."

Just like Kim, Bianca is a fan of figure-hugging outfits and has been spotted wearing very similar clothes.