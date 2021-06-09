Kanye West Named Songwriter Of The Year At 2021 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Kanye West, who recently turned 44, received a new honour for his music around his birthday this year. 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards declared Kanye West as their Songwriter of the Year recently. The singer-songwriter was named so for his songs Hands On, On God, and Selah, from his album Jesus Is King. This honour marks the first three Trailblazer Awards for Kanye.

Kanye West's named Songwriter of the Year

On June 7, a day before his birthday, Kanye West was honoured with the title of Songwriter of the Year by the 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards. His extremely popular Christian-themed album Jesus Is King, consisted of the three Gospel songs that fetched him the accolade for penning them. It was his ninth studio album, which has already been a significant reason for other notable awards such as the Grammys and Billboards. While Hands On had made its way to several Billboard charts, Selah and On God had gotten nominated under the Top Gospel Song category at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Kanye West's birthday wishes from Kim

June 8, 2021, marked the singer’s 44th birthday this year, with his loved ones taking to their social media handles to wish him on the occasion. Kanye West’s birthday even saw Kim Kardashian take to her Instagram page to show him love on his special day. Sharing a photo of their family together, Kim lovingly wished Kanye. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!”

Khloe's wishes for Kanye

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian also took to her social media handle to wish Kanye. Seen in the photo she posted were Kim, Kanye, Tristan, and Khloe, happily posing in the water. “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings,” wrote Khloe in the caption for his birthday special post. Kim's mother, Kris Jenner had wished the singer on her Instagram stories as well.

Posts last shared on Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram revolved around his run as a presidential candidate for the United States of America. He last posted on his social media handles on November 4, last year regarding the same. While it was an unsuccessful run, Kanye West's latest album Jesus Is King, which released in 2019 appears to have been a huge achievement for the singer.

