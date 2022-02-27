Kanye West Objects To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition Of Him Spreading 'misinformation'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's tumultuous divorce battle has taken an ugly turn once again. Just days ago, Kim reportedly accused estranged husband West of spreading 'misinformation' about their private life on social media. The court document filed by her alleged that Kanye's actions have caused her 'emotional distress'. Now, the Donda 2 rapper's attorney has raised an objection towards Kim's latest filing.

Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian's criticism

According to People, Kanye West's legal representative took an objection towards Kim Kardashian's criticism. The attorney in their objection filing stated that the social media posts brought to light by Kim are not attached to the declaration. West's attorney further added that Kim needs to offer the aforementioned post to the Court as evidence to back her argument.

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken," stated the court document, as per People.

This isn't the first time when Kanye has legally challenged Kim Kardshian amid their divorce row. Previously, the rapper objected to the SKIMS founder's request to be legally single amid her ongoing separation battle. Kim Kardashian has been dating SNL host and comedian Pete Davidson for a couple of months now. Amid this, Kanye has publicly confessed that he wants to mend his marriage with Kim via social media.

Kim Kardashian decided to end her seven-year marriage with Kanye West after his controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. Although initially, the two took a peaceful route to end their high-profile marriage, now things appear to have turned rocky between the duo. Previously, Kim also took to social media to address Kanye's online attacks. Calling hit 'hurtful', the beauty mogul stated how the rapper is trying to manipulate the ongoing situation to portray her family in a negative light. Speaking of the court proceeding, the next hearing of the two is reportedly scheduled for March 2.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian