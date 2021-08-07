Kanye West Offers COVID-19 Vaccines At Second Event Of His 10th Studio Album 'Donda'

American singer and rapper Kanye West went all out for the second event of his tenth studio album titled 'Donda'. The huge concert was held at a stadium in Atlanta. While many expressed their concern over the crowd gathering at the event, the singer made the necessary arrangement by announcing a vaccine drive at the stadium prior to the event.

According to People, the 44-year-old rapper is gearing up for the release of his 10th studio album titled Donda. Following his successful live stream of his album listening party on July 22, the singer held another similar event at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 5. Prior to the event, the official Twitter account of the stadium announced vaccines to the attendees at a pop-up clinic.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party.



Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm.

They wrote, "We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30 pm." The vaccination drive came after West publicly expressed his concerns over the vaccine roll-outs in the US. He questioned the real use of the COVID-19 vaccine and children getting paralyzed after getting injected.

Netizens' reaction to the post

Many fans commended West's efforts at providing free vaccines to the netizens. One netizen tweeted, "Petition that @kanyewest never finish #Donda and just tour the country working on the album, throwing giant listening parties, & vaccinating everyone" while another fan simply wrote, "This is pretty dope" in the replies. Some fans also voiced their concerns over the unvaccinated people attending the event while one fan questioned, "Are you holding a second event two weeks later to complete the vaccine dosage?"

Wow, commendable,, innovative and awesome. TY! — Blueberry Dawn: Karma, stomp the nitro, lets go! (@DawnBlueberry) August 6, 2021

More on Kanye West's Donda

The singer recently made headlines after divorcing his wife Kim Kardashian and following the release of his emotional album Donda. In the recent live stream of his forthcoming album, netizens were surprised to learn that the rapper's Donda album was, in fact, incomplete. The album is named after West's later mother Donda West. The album was set to be released earlier in August this year but due to undisclosed reasons, Donda remains unreleased.

