Kanye West On Buying Home Near Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Can Keep Me Away From My Kids'

Recent news that surfaced online claimed that rapper Kanye West purchased a home near his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, so he could be close to his children. He recently spoke to Independent and defended his reason for buying the house. He said nothing could get in the way of his relationship with his children. The rapper shares four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - with Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian.

As Kanye opened up about why he took the decision, he recalled an instance from his childhood. He mentioned his mom took him from Atlanta to Chicago and his dad did not accompany them because of his career. He mentioned that the media made it seem like he did something wrong by buying a home next to his children.

He told the Independent:

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and that's why I even got the house. They flipped it in the media like it was somthing wrong with me getting a house next to my kids. When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come. He said, 'I'm going to stay down here in Atlanta because of my career.' There's nothing whether it is my career, rap, media, nothing is going to keep me away from my children and that's what I want everybody to know."

Kanye West paid over $400,000 for the property

A recent report by People stated that the Donda rapper paid more than a whopping $400,000 for the property, which was initially listed for $4,079,000. He was reportedly eager and excited after the house was on the market and the chance to be closer to his four children. Kim and Kanye split in early 2021 and agreed to have joint custody of their children.

Kanye West has recently been making headlines after Julia Fox made their relationship public. The couple also met with Interview magazine and shot pictures in a steamy photoshoot. The rapper also shared pictures with Fox as the duo headed out to grab dinner. The duo met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and Fox told Interview magazine that it was an 'instant connection'.

