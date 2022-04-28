Kanye West Privately Retrieves Kim Kardashian's Explicit Tapes In 'The Kardashians' Ep 3

In Episode 3 of The Kardashians, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian showcased a profound gesture of her estranged husband Kanye West which happened when she was preparing for hosting the Saturday Night Live. In the last episode, viewers saw Kim breaking down in her closet as she spoke to West about her son Saint laughing at an advertisement about an unseen footage of her explicit tape featuring former boyfriend Ray-J. In the new episode, Kanye West all by himself travels to Los Angeles to retrieve back the tapes and stop a likely scandal from embroiling once again.

Kanye West retrieves Kim Kardashian's scandalous tapes

Before informing Kim Kardashian about the tapes, Kanye indulges in a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner. Kanye said, “I just came from the airport. This is my travel in coach vibes. Well, I had to go to L.A. and come back so I just travelled to get something for Kim.” The latter then asked, "You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim?” To this Kanye responded "Mmhmm".

Curious Kris Jenner further questions West about the thing he got for her. However, in the meantime, Kim calls the entire family into her room. Almost choking up, Kim reveals that Kanye flew down to Los Angeles to get back her explicit tape. "He flew home and got the computer it was on and the hard drive and he met Ray-J at the airport and got it all back for me," said Kim.

Later in the confessional section, Kim Kardashian explained that the gesture of West meant a lot to her. She highlighted how the rapper continues to protect her and the children. She said, "I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is the most important thing to me, and I’m just like so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me.”

During the episode, Kanye West confirmed that the retrieval of the tape was done without any heft transaction. The next episode of The Kardashians will be released on Thursday, May 5.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/AP