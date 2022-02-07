Kanye West Removes Post Where He Claimed Kim Accused Him Of 'putting A Hit Out On Her'

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been in the headlines for the past few months. Soon after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper has been in a series of controversies. He recently slammed Kim Kardashian claiming that she had been stopping him from seeing his children and also expressed his discomfort over North's TikTok account. While the rapper also claimed Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her, he has now deleted all those Instagram posts.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, Kanye West shared a screenshot on his Instagram handle in which he claimed Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her. However, the Donda rapper did not elaborate the same as he wrote, "SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT. I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND I'M ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS. THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND I'M ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW I'M BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER."

In a previous post, Kanye West shared an unnamed Kim Kardashian's cousin agreed with him on his discomfort over North's TikTok. While the post made several news flashes, the rapper soon deleted them. Kim Kardashian also did not respond to any of these posts as she already released a statement addressing the same.

Kim Kardashian's statement on North's TikTok handle

Last week, Kim Kardashian lost her calm and penned a long note stating how Kanye West's constant attacks are more hurtful than any TikTok account that North might create. Her statement read, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness." "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she further added. "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," the fashion mogul concluded.

Image: AP