Kanye West Says He Will Always Love Kim Kardashian; 'I May Be Divorced On Paper...'

Amid all the backlash he has been facing since his anti-semitic slurs, American rapper Kanye West opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The latter filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Though the Donda singer didn't agree to the terms of the divorce in the initial months, now he is all set to finally settle his divorce with Kardashian after over a year.

Recently, in a conversation with Piers Morgan, Ye addressed his divorce, stating that he will never stop loving Kim and will always protect her.

'I will always love Kim': Kanye West

"I may be divorced on paper, but I'm not divorced from the idea of being the protector. Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? I will love her for life, and oddly enough, I will protect her," he said.

Though Kanye still cannot stop thinking about his ex-wife, Kardashian feels that she has made the best decision to part ways with the rapper. On her 42nd birthday, Hollywood Life reported that finalising their divorce would be the best birthday present ever. The insider said, "Kim is looking forward to turning 42 because she believes that this will be her best year ever. She is single, strong, and equipped to manage her empire the way that she wants it."

"For nearly a decade, Kim has sought guidance from Kanye for his expert advice on so many things, fashion being one of them. Kim does not need his guidance any longer and, aside from an amicable co-parenting arrangement, she is trying to separate herself from him," added the source.

According to The Blast, Kanye's lawyer has filed a "declaration of disclosure" in the court and the couple have also reached an agreement on how they'll divide their property and finances.