Kanye West Sets Ex-mom-in-law Kris Jenner's Photo As His IG Display Picture; Here's Why

Weeks after calling out his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of Instagram posts, Kanye West is now seemingly aiming to send a friendly message via his social media. The Donda rapper recently changed his Instagram display picture with a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's matriarch. While his fans were left confused, he also clarified with a short note.

Kanye West has changed his Instagram display picture with one of Kris Jenner's photos. The picture is what Jenner is currently using as the display picture of her social media handles. Taking to the IG stories, the American rapper revealed he posted the picture out of peace and respect. He wrote, "I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT." "LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE," he added. Take a look at his IG story here.

Kanye West calls out Kris Jenner

West's move came weeks after he openly called out Jenner for supporting her daughter to shoot for Playboy magazine. West praised Travis Scott and Scott Disick for standing up against Jenner. Taking to his IG, Kanye West wrote, "These my brothers I'm only one I ever seen stand up to Kris though," and further sent Kris Jenner a message that read, "Come fight me I love pain."

West did not stop there and added that his addiction to porn has destroyed his family. He shared a picture of Kylie Jenner's former assistant Victoria Villarroel and wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie Jenner) and Kim do." He also added that he will not let his daughters North and Chicago do the same.

Kanye also shared a screenshot of a message he received from Kim Kardashian that read, "From my mom- PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014 after dating for a while. The two are parents to their four children - North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. Last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce and was legally declared single, earlier this year.

Image: AP