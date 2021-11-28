Kanye West Shares Throwback Pic Of Kissing Kim Kardashian; Says 'God Will Bring Them Back'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced their separation earlier this year after several speculations. Since their separation, the rapper has been linked to supermodels like Irina Shayk and Vinertia, while the reality star is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson.

Amidst Kim's link-up with the SNL comedian, Kanye shared a throwback photo with his ex making fans speculate that it was a ploy to get back with Kim. In the period after their divorce was announced, the rapper, on several occasions has expressed his desire to reconcile with the reality star.

Kanye West shares throwback photo with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shared a picture of him kissing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on his Instagram story. In the now-deleted post, the rapper could be seen embracing Kim and planting a kiss, and sharing the photo with TMZ's headline "Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions." The image was originally posted to her Stories in September 2019, when their family was vacationing in the Bahamas.

As per TMZ, Kanye West stopped at the L.A. Mission earlier this week to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row. Before his visit was over, Kanye grabbed the mic and shared words of wisdom and faith with the crowd including a message about the collapse of his marriage with Kim. In the video, Kanye, who is now known as Ye said that he's done things in public that were "not acceptable as a husband," but believes "The Kingdom" aka God will help to repair things with his wife. He added if they reconcile, millions of families coping with divorce or separation could be inspired to do the same thing.

Also during his Thanksgiving prayer, which he posted on his Instagram on Thursday, the rapper spoke about his marriage with the reality star. He said, "Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [MAGA] hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage."

Image: AP