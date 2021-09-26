Kanye West Shares X-rays Of His Son Saint's Broken Arm; Injury That Left Kim 'not Okay'

Rapper Kanye West, recently, took to his official Instagram and gave his fans and followers a sneak peek into his son Saint West's arm injury. Earlier this month, the rapper's estranged wife and American socialite Kim Kardashian revealed that the couple's 5 and a half-year-old son broke his arm 'in a few places.' Read on to know more.

Kanye West drops snaps of his son Saint's x-rays

On Saturday morning, the Stronger rapper took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a bunch of snaps of x-rays of what appears to be his son, Saint's broken arm. Though 44-year-old musician did not caption the pictures, many celebrity friends and fans in the comments of the post penned well wishes to the artist's little son. Marty Baller wrote, "Get well saint," while Freaky P wrote, "Wish him a speedy recovery."

On September 10, Kardashian West took to her IG story and revealed that her son had suffered an injury. She posted a picture of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages. Sharing the image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, "Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today" alongside the snap at the time. "I'm not ok," the 40-year-old reality star added. She also shared a snap of Saint's arm in an all-black hard cast following his doctor's visit. The mother of four captioned, "Poor baby."

The Devil in a New Dress artist and Kim Kardashian West also co-parent daughters North, eight-year-old, and Chicago, three and a half-year-old, and two-year-old son Psalm. The couple is yet to share the cause of Saint's injury. The SKIMS founder, earlier, married Kanye West in Florence, Italy, in the month of May 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper earlier this year in the month of February.

(Image: AP)