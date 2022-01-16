Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship In His New Song 'Eazy'

Kanye West took a dig at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and his beau Pete Davidson in his new song Eazy. In his song, the rapper could be heard threatening Pete and also gave a shoutout to his new girlfriend Julia Fox. Kanye and Kim called it quits in 2021 after almost 7 years of being married, the couple has four kids together.

Kanye West who is now known as Ye released a fiery diss track called Eazy on Saturday and called out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. The lyrics of his track were, "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**." In his new track, the rapper also threw shade at Kim and said that he and Kardashian are having the "best divorce ever."

Kanye also gave a shout out to his new girlfriend Julia Fox as he said, "My new b—- bad, I know Illuminati mad." The rapper didn't stop there and also slammed Kim's parenting style as he said, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce

In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce and on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West. Both, Kanye and Kardashian cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four children- North West, Saint West, Pslam West and Chicago West.

Meanwhile, a few days before West started dating Fox, he had publicly expressed his desire to reunite with estranged wife Kim Kardashian who is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. As per Daily Mail, Ye begged his estranged wife Kim to 'run right back' to him during a Free Larry Hoover concert where Kim Kardashian was also in attendance. During a performance of his song Runaway from the 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye sang the lyrics "I need you to run right back to me" before adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."

Image: AP