Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For Post On 'The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah

Amid the recent social media banter between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah addressed the same on his show attracting West's slur. During one of the recent episodes, as Trevor Noah talked about the duo's divorce, he added how the rapper's harassment of her ex-wife and her boyfriend was terrifying to watch.

Kanye West recently took to his Instagram handle and bashed a magazine for calling his claim over his kids 'wild' and revealed how he was not allowed to meet his kids unlike what Kim Kardashian stated earlier. He even mentioned that his kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service and there had been multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute which alienated him as a parent.

Instagram suspends Kanye West's account for 24 hours

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed the social media platform, Instagram suspended Kanye West's account after the rapper posted a controversial slur targeting Trevor Noah by replacing the lyrics to the song Kumbaya. In response to that, The Daily Show host stated how the rapper's behaviour broke his heart. Soon after, the post was deleted from Instagram.

Trevor Noah addressed the rapper's slur and stated that he doesn't care if he supports Trump or roasts Kim Kardashain's partner, Pete Davidson and added that he does care when he sees him on a path that was dangerously close to peril and pain. Statting further, he also mentioned that he had every right to fight for his family but he needed to understand the difference between that and fighting one's family.

"I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up,” the tweet read.

During the episode, Trevor Noah talked about the duo while stating that he does not feel sorry for Kim because she was rich and famous but because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together. While signing off, he added how it was terrifying what she was going through and how it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

(Image: AP)