Kanye West Takes Dig At Pete Davidson In 'Eazy', Hours After Kim Legally Declared Single

Kanye West has yet again taken a dig at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson, in his music video Eazy. The video was released just a few hours after the court declared Kim as legally single and also allowed her to drop the surname West. In his new music video, Kanye was seen holding the animated head of the SNL comedian and burying it in a desert.

Kanye has been continuously taking several public digs at Kim and her family. In a now-deleted post, the rapper had shared private conservation of him and Kardashian on his Instagram handle.

Kanye West takes dig at Pete Davidson

As per TMZ, Kanye was heard rapping, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," and, as the lyrics were said, the music video of the song showed a cartoon version of Pete being buried alive by Kanye. It is further shown that flowers eventually bloom at the place where Davidson was buried and Ye picks several and loads them into a pickup truck. The image is a clear reference to West gifting Kim a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

Kanye kidnaps and decapitated Pete Davidson's head in the music video Eazy featuring The Game 😬😬😬pic.twitter.com/sn10CpT5lD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 2, 2022

The music video was released hours after the court granted Kardashian’s motion seeking to be declared legally single. Kim had filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. Neither discussed the split publicly, until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

As per AP, Kardashian had then filed fresh new documents in the court last week and asked the court to let her end the marriage with Kanye as soon as possible. She also said that Kanye's continuous attack on social media has given her 'emotional stress'. She also said, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so." Kanye had then countered and objected to Kim's plea.

Image: Instagram/@kimandpeteupdates/AP