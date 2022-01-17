Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner For Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party Address

Rapper Kanye West made headlines as he went live on Instagram over the weekend and claimed that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian wasn't allowing him to attend his daughter Chicago's birthday party. The rapper, who is now known as Ye eventually reached the birthday party and later thanked Travis Scott for giving him the address and also thanked Kylie Jenner for letting him inside.

Kanye West thanks Travis Scott

As per Page Six, Kanye West shared a video and gave a shout-out to Travis Scott, who gave him the address of his daughter Chicago's birthday party. In his video, Kanye was heard saying, "I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party. I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter."

The Stronger hitmaker continued and said, "I just saw everybody. It was Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble] and Kylie. Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot, ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there."

Travis Scott was the one who sent Kanye the address to Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/p59W16EQEF — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) January 16, 2022

On the same day, Kanye had gone live and claimed, "Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing."

He added, "I've called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he’d ask Khloe [Kardashian]. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her." An insider told Page Six that Kim was shocked by her ex-husband's allegations and that Kanye was supposed to throw a separate birthday party for Chicago.

Kanye speaking on not being given the address to his daughter’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/jMvt6NARHy — Did Donda 2 Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) January 15, 2022

In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple was discussing divorce and on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West. Both, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four children- North West, Saint West, Pslam West, and Chicago West.

(Image: AP)