Kanye West To Live-stream His 'Donda 2' Concert In IMAX Theatres In US On Feb 22

Kanye West is gearing up for the release of his new album Donda 2 and will also hold a live concert for the album's release in Miami. The rapper had previously annocued that his upcoming album will not be released on any streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple or Youtube. Instead, fans will have to shed out $200 to buy a device called stem player that will have all the new tracks of Kanye's Donda 2. The rapper has now decided to live-stream his Donda 2 concert in IMAX theatres across 15 cities in the United States.

Kanye West to live-stream 'Donda 2' concert across 15 cities

As per DailyMail, AMC Theatres announced that they will be live streaming Kanye West's Donda Experience concert/listening party on Tuesday, Febraury 22 in IMAX theatres across 15 cities. MAX Entertainment president Megan Colligan in a statement said, "Kanye is one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking artists of our time. And we are grateful for the opportunity to again share his genius with his loyal fans across the country."

Kanye West recently took to his Instagram and announced that he won't be releasing his upcoming album Donda 2 on any major streaming platforms like Youtube, Apple, Spotify. The rapper shared that his new album will stream exclusively on his platform Stem player. Stem Player isn’t actually a streaming platform, it’s a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems”, according to its website and costs around $200.

The rapper took to his Instagram and wrote, "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

Meanwhile, Kanye has been continuously taking a dig at estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson via his social media handle. The Donda rapper also parted ways with his girlfriend Julia Fox, whom he began dating in December 2021.

Image: Instagram/@kanyethegoatwest/AP