Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram After Met Gala 2021

American rapper Kanye West has made his split with reality star Kim Kardashian Instagram official. Fans of the rapper have been left shaking their heads in confusion as the rapper had earlier followed Kim back on Instagram after her cryptic Met Gala appearance. West currently follows only 28 people and that does not include his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram again

Fans were left confused when Kanye West unfollowed his estranged wife and co-parent of their 4 kids on Instagram a few days ago. Kim Kardashian appeared at the Met Gala 2021, in a full head to toe black outfit, with a mystery man, who as reported by various media outlets was none other than West himself. Now, the rapper seems to have unfollowed Kardashian on the social media platform again. The rapper follows a total of 28 people including people like Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles.

.@kanyewest now follows a total of 28 accounts on Instagram. Some well known, some completely random. What do I gotta do to get a follow? pic.twitter.com/gN8yFJDbfq — trying to think like kanye (@CDdenimflow) September 15, 2021

In July 2020, during his 2020 presidential campaign rally, West revealed that he had previously wanted his first child aborted, but Kardashian refused. The Stronger singer made the comment and acknowledged the possibility of Kardashian ending their marriage because of it. West, later went on a rant on Twitter and wrote that he had been attempting to divorce Kardashian and that Kim's family had 'locked him up'.

In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce and on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West. Both, Kanye and Kardashian cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four children- North West, Saint West, Pslam West and Chicago West.

Recently, in Kanye West's latest album Donda's listening event, the reality star made a grand entry dressed as a bride in Balenciaga Haute Couture and the duo re-enacted their vows. Also, Kardashian made heads turn as she arrived at the Met Gala 2021 wearing a full black outfit by Balenciaga Haute Couture that even covered her full face. She arrived at the event with a mystery man that wore a matching outfit with his face covered, various media outlets reported that the mystery man was Kanye West.

(Image: AP)